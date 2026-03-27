Hartford Stage Reveals 2026/2027 Season - DRACULA, RADIO GOLF and More

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Hartford Stage has revealed its 2026/2027 season with a lineup of six productions that span genres, generations, and styles, including gothic horror to holiday tradition, bold new work to enduring classics.

The season begins with Dracula, a haunting reimagining of Bram Stoker’s legendary tale adapted by Olivier-winning British playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm. Filled with suspense, seduction, and striking visuals, this opener sets the tone for a season that embraces both exciting theatrical spectacle and engaging, meaningful storytelling.

A Hartford favorite returns with A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, the beloved holiday tradition. With its timeless message of compassion and renewal, this festive production remains a centerpiece for families and theatergoers of all ages.

Taking a contemporary turn, Tony Award-winner Julie White takes the stage for Bad Dates: End Game, Theresa Rebeck’s witty follow-up to her hit play Bad Dates. Funny, fearless, and profoundly relatable, this play takes on later-in-life dating, the quirks of modern technology, and the challenge of figuring things out along the way.

Hartford Stage presents Phanésia Pharel Dead Girl's Quinceañera, a smart, laugh-out-loud mystery that turns the tropes of TV procedurals upside down — blending absurd comedy with the realistic complexity of growing up Latina. This imaginative play is part of the collective world premiere with Barrington Stage Company and Goodman Theatre, announced earlier this month.

August Wilson’s Radio Golf teaches what every golfer knows to be true — the course can change you. This powerful drama examines ambition, gentrification, and the uneasy intersection of politics, profit, and Black identity.

The season concludes with The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov, featuring a few familiar faces. Academy Award-nominee Marsha Mason returns to Hartford Stage alongside Emmy Award-winner Marin Hinkle. This bittersweet tale of a family’s struggle to confront reality and change is a poignant and elegant close to a season that truly has something for everyone.

Dracula

October 9 – November 1, 2026

Bad Dates: End Game

January 22 – February 14, 2027

Dead Girl’s Quinceañera

March 5 – March 26, 2027

Radio Golf

April 16 – May 9, 2027

The Cherry Orchard

May 28 – June 20, 2027

A Christmas Carol

November 21 – December 27, 2026