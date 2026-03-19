Musicals at Richter to Hold Auditions for 1776 and MARY POPPINS in Danbury

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musicals at Richter (MAR), the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut now in its 42nd season, will hold open auditions for its 2026 main stage and Fairy Tale Theater season March 26-29. With the exception of March 26, auditions will take place at Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, CT. The March 26 audition (only) will take place at Just Dance School of Performing Arts, 120 Clapboard Ridge Road, in Danbury.

The main stage musical season includes "1776" (July 3-18) directed by David Halliwell, and Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's "Mary Poppins" (July 24-August 8) directed by Kate Kovacs. Diverse, multiethnic casts are sought for all shows.

For younger audiences, MAR's popular Fairy Tale Theater series, now in its 25th year, offers theater performed for young people by young people. The hour-long interactive shows, adapted from classic children's tales, are written and directed by MAR veteran Rob Mayette performed by a youth ensemble, ages 8-15. Performances take place on the Richter grounds Saturday mornings July 11-August 1.

Open Auditions (Ages 16+ | High School, College & Adults)

Thursday, March 26 – Mary Poppins only

Just Dance School for the Performing Arts, 120 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury

Dance/movement: 6:30 p.m.–7:45 p.m.

Vocal auditions: 7:30 p.m.–8:45 p.m.

Teens (16+) and adults interested in dance ensemble or lead roles should attend.

Friday, March 27 – 1776 only

Richter Arts Center

6:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Richter Arts Center

Mary Poppins (teens 16+ and adults)

Dance/movement: 12:30 p.m.–1:45 p.m.

Vocal auditions: 1:30 p.m.–2:45 p.m.

Those interested in non-dancing ensemble roles will also be seen at the vocal audition.

1776

12:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 – 1776 only

Richter Arts Center

12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

Youth Auditions (Ages 8–15)

Saturday, March 28

10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. (sign-ups begin at 9:30 a.m.)

Casting includes young teens age 12 and up (especially those who tap) in Mary Poppins; the roles of Jane Banks (stage age 10–11) and Michael Banks (stage age 7–9); and the Fairy Tale Theater troupe (ages 8–15).

Audition forms, show descriptions, cast breakdowns, performer guidelines, potential rehearsal schedules and further information can be found on the theater website, musicalsatrichter.org. All roles are open; please note positions are unpaid and housing is not available. For further information, visit the website, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.