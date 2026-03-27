MOSQUITOS Staged Reading to be Presented at Eastbound Theatre
The reading, presented as part of Eastbound’s “Plays in Development“ series, is directed by Martha Schmoyer LoMonaco of Milford.
Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council (MAC) will present a staged reading off “Mosquitoes,” a reimagining of William Faulkner’s 1927 novel of the same name, written by Germaine Shames. The performance will be on Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m. at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in Milford. The reading, presented as part of Eastbound’s “Plays in Development“ series, is directed by Martha Schmoyer LoMonaco of Milford.
When Mrs. Maurier, a widowed society patron of the arts in New Orleans, invites a ragtag assortment of French Quarter artists aboard a luxury yacht to entertain her impulsive teenage niece, mayhem ensues. Sharp dialogue propels the eccentric characters as they try to save the ship — which has run aground without help in sight — and themselves as provisions run out and passengers mysteriously disappear. Both a coming-of-age and coming-to-terms-with-age story, this reimagining of Mosquitoes showcases Faulkner’s understanding of class differences from a feminist perspective.
Actors in the program are: Walter Aguirre, Nancy A. Herman, Matt Simmons, and Susan Schiff, all of Milford; Liliana Esposito of Woodbridge, Alicia James of Guilford, Leslie Jones of Bridgeport and Mark Lambeck of Stratford. The program is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
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