Video: Ariana DeBose Was 'So Proud' to Reunite with HAMILTON Cast for Tonys Performance





During a visit to The Tonight Show, Ariana DeBose spoke about reuniting with the cast of Hamilton at the 2025 Tony Awards to celebrate the musical's 10th anniversary. Starring as "The Bullet" in the original Broadway cast, DeBose and her co-stars took the stage for a reunion performance from the show at the ceremony last year.

"It was really cool. We are all out in the world doing our own thing, but coming together for the Tonys after ten years and honestly, Andy Blankenbuehler having me out there doing the same steps... my knees feel it!"

She went on to note that she was "so proud" to perform with her Hamilton co-stars and is happy that the show remains popular with audiences. "It continues to mean a lot. And to know that people still want to come and hear the story of Alexander Hamilton and be inspired by what this country can be. That is really heartening, especially when it's really hard to get anything made these days. So to know that a Broadway show has lasted ten years- that's not nothing." Watch the full interview with DeBose now.

This Tonys reunion celebrated the legacy of Hamilton, marking ten years since it first took Broadway by storm. Performers included Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

At the 70th Annual Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. The Original Broadway Cast Recording became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).