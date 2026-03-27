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Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Nominees for Best Broadway Debut included Cheryl Porter, Kelsie Watts, Lencia Kebede, and Trisha Paytas, among others. 

By: Mar. 27, 2026

On Thursday, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Hosted by Ludacris, the awards show featured performances by Alex Warren, John Mellencamp, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, and more.

Several Broadway alums were in attendance, including those nominated for Favorite Broadway Debut, such as Meg DonnellyCheryl PorterKelsie WattsLencia Kebede, and Trisha Paytas, among others. 

iHeartRadio Music Awards also featured special appearances by guests including Taylor Swift, the show’s most-nominated artist, who took home seven awards, along with Alysa Liu, NE-YO, Tony-winner Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, sombr, Teddi Mellencamp, Vin Diesel and Weezer.

John Mellencamp was honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award, Ludacris received the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, Miley Cyrus was honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Alex Warren received the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

Other winners included Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more. Take a look at the full list of winners here and check out photos from the red carpet and ceremony below. The ceremony is now streaming on Hulu.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Skyler Barberio/Kevin Mazur/Kevin Winter/WesandAlex/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Taylor Swift

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Taylor Swift

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards ImageNicole Scherzinger

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Raye

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Raye and Taylor Swift

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Taylor Swift

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Raye

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Taylor Swift and Alysa Liu

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Kehlani

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Ludacris and Vin Diesel

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Kehlani

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Ludacris

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Ludacris

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Lainey Wilson

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
John Mellencamp

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Cheryl Porter

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Lencia Kebede

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Meg Donnelly

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Ne-Yo

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Trisha Paytas

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Kylie Cantrall

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Alex Warren

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
AJ McLean

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Kevin Woo

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Julia Michaels

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Nikki Glaser

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Sombr

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Jason Aldean

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Tori Spelling

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image
Kelsie Watts


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