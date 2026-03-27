Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Meg Donnelly, & More at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

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On Thursday, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Hosted by Ludacris, the awards show featured performances by Alex Warren, John Mellencamp, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, and more.

Several Broadway alums were in attendance, including those nominated for Favorite Broadway Debut, such as Meg Donnelly, Cheryl Porter, Kelsie Watts, Lencia Kebede, and Trisha Paytas, among others.

iHeartRadio Music Awards also featured special appearances by guests including Taylor Swift, the show’s most-nominated artist, who took home seven awards, along with Alysa Liu, NE-YO, Tony-winner Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, sombr, Teddi Mellencamp, Vin Diesel and Weezer.

John Mellencamp was honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award, Ludacris received the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, Miley Cyrus was honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Alex Warren received the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

Other winners included Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more. Take a look at the full list of winners here and check out photos from the red carpet and ceremony below. The ceremony is now streaming on Hulu.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Skyler Barberio/Kevin Mazur/Kevin Winter/WesandAlex/Getty Images for iHeartRadio