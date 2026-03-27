Cast Set For KING LEAR at TheatreWorks

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TheatreWorks New Milford will present a powerful 90-minute adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear, running April 30 through May 23.

This timeless tragedy follows an aging king who divides his kingdom among his three daughters based on their flattery—sparking betrayal, chaos, and madness. Themes of power and family dynamics, familiar to fans of Succession, take center stage in this gripping production.

The cast includes Mark Feltch (Newtown) as King Lear, with New Milford's Vicki Sosbe (Goneril), Erin Shaughnessy (Regan), and Abi Heydenburg (Cordelia) as his daughters. With a full cast of 19 talented actors from across the state of Connecticut, additional cast members include:

Sam Everett (Danbury)

Colin McLoone (Brookfield)

Jim Hipp (Sherman)

Vincent Christoni (Trumbull)

Tom Heydenburg (New Milford)

Sean Gorman (Bethel)

Todd Santa Maria (Cheshire)

Michael Briney (Naugatuck)

Thomas Ovitt (New Preston)

David Regelmann (Bethel)

Tim Heydenburg and Isabelle Bergman (New Milford)

Ron Malszka (Bridgewater)

Fred Thaler (Cornwall)

Billy Anderson (Bethel)

Directed by Jane Farnol, author of Shakespeare for Contemporary Theatre, this streamlined adaptation emphasizes action while preserving Shakespeare's language. Performances run weekends from April 30 through May 23.