Video: Debbie Gravitte Is Ready to Come Home to Broadway

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte is back on Broadway, and it’s a return theater fans have been waiting for. The celebrated performer joins the cast of Just in Time as Polly beginning April 1, stepping back onto a Broadway stage for the first time in over two decades. The new musical, centered on the life and music of Bobby Darin, transforms Circle in the Square into an intimate nightclub experience, featuring timeless hits like “Mack the Knife” and “Beyond the Sea” in a fresh, immersive setting.

In true Roundtable fashion, this is more than a casting announcement—it’s a full-circle Broadway moment. Gravitte, who took home a Tony Award for Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, has long been a defining voice of the stage, with standout turns in Les Misérables, Chicago, and more. Now, she returns with the kind of presence only a seasoned pro can bring—effortless, electric, and exactly where she belongs. And honestly? There’s nothing like seeing a Broadway great come home.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff