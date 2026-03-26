PHOTOS: TITUS ANDRONICUS Now In Previews Off-Broadway Starring Patrick Page

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Bull Theater has released production photos for TITUS ANDRONICUS, now in previews at Pershing Square Signature Center for a limited Off-Broadway run through April 19, 2026. Opening night is set for March 29.

The production stars Patrick Page in the title role, alongside McKinley Belcher III, Francesca Faridany, Enid Graham, Jesse Aaronson, Matthew Amendt, Blair Baker, Amy Jo Jackson, Adam Langdon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Anthony Michael Martinez, Howard Overshown, Olivia Reis, and Zack Lopez Roa.

Directed by Jesse Berger, the production brings a new staging to William Shakespeare’s tragedy, which follows Roman general Titus as a cycle of revenge unfolds between his family and the defeated Goth queen Tamora.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (set design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Shannon Slaton (co-sound design), Dawn-Elin Fraser (dialect coach), Ayanna Thompson (dramaturg), Rick Sordelet (fight director and intimacy coordinator), and Adam Wernick (original music and co-sound design).

Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg



Anthony Michael Lopez, Anthony Michael Martinez, Patrick Page, Zack Lopez Roa

Jesse Aaronson, Amy Jo Jackson, Adam Langdon, McKinley Belcher III, Francesca Faridany



Howard W. Overshown, McKinley Belcher III, Amy Jo Jackson, Anthony Michael Lopez

Patrick Page, Blair Baker, Anthony Michael Martinez, Zack Lopez Roa, Amy Jo Jackson

Adam Langdon, Amy Jo Jackson, Jesse Aaronson

McKinley Belcher III, Francesca Faridany



Patrick Page, Zack Lopez Roa, Anthony Michael Martinez, Howard W. Overshown, Enid Graham