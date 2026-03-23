Pantochino Will Debut A LAD IN MANHATTAN in Milford This April

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Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut its new musical panto “A Lad in Manhattan” Friday, April 24 at the Milford Arts Council, The Mac in Downtown Milford. The family-friendly, all ages musical plays through May 10.

“A Lad in Manhattan,” featuring book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg, takes the familiar story of Aladdin and reimagines it set in Times Square, the heart of New York City during the 1970's. Here, a young man from Long Island journeys to the big apple to find fame and fortune and, to a decidedly disco beat, gets all that and more with the help of some colorful characters and outrageous situations.

“Giving new life to a familiar story is our passion,” says writer/director Bernardi. “Setting the story in the big city has truly created a ‘whole new world' for the adventure and magic of Aladdin to live and breathe,” he added. Bernardi continues “Its fast, funny, campy and is great entertainment for children who will be dazzled and delighted, and adult audiences who will get humor beneath the humor—now that is Pantochino!”

The cast includes company members Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Rachelle Ianniello, Valerie Solli, Justin Rugg, Jimmy Johansmeyer and in the title role, Chad Celini who has appeared in Pantochino's “What Now Voyager” and “Dorothy's Christmas in Oz.” Special guest star for this production is Victoria Sautee. Known as the comical “Quintessence of Effervescence” Sautee has been called “Remarkable and Hysterical” by the Hartford Courant. The new musical features setting by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jakob Kelsey, musical direction by Rugg and stage management by T. Gadomski.

Now in its sixteenth season, Pantochino Productions, a 501c3 not for profit organization, is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The multi Award winning company is recipient of several “Best of Milford” Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce. The 2025-26 Pantochino season is sponsored by Dennis Beirne of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. This production of “A Lad in Manhattan” is sponsored by Metro Star Apartments and North Star Design Studio.

Performances of “A Lad in Manhattan” are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 5:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Seating is cabaret-style and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the show. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Milford. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots.