& JULIET National Tour Starring Joey Fatone is Coming to The Bushnell

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pop music superstar Joey Fatone is joining the North American Tour company of & Juliet, reprising the role of ‘Lance’ following his recent Broadway run. Fatone will join the touring cast for an engagement when the show plays The Bushnell in Hartford.

The national tour of & Juliet will begin performances on Tuesday, May 5, at The Bushnell. Fatone will join the production for seven shows from Wednesday, May 6, through 10, 2026.

Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC (a frequent Max Martin collaborator), made his Broadway debut in 2002 as ‘Mark’ in RENT, and went on to play ‘Seymour’ in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004 before joining the Broadway cast of & Juliet in the role of ‘Lance’ earlier this year.

The North American touring company of & Juliet is helmed by 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as ‘Juliet’. The touring company includes Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Crystal Kellogg as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ CJ Eldred as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nico Ochoa as ‘May,’ Joseph Torres as ‘Romeo,’ and Noah Marlowe as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht and Ryan Winkler.

Tour Dates

Place des Arts, Montréal, QC

March 17–22, 2026

Southam Hall, Ottawa, ON

March 24–29, 2026

Fisher Theatre, Detroit, MI

March 31–April 12, 2026

Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA

April 14–19, 2026

Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY

April 21–26, 2026

Proctors, Schenectady, NY

April 28–May 3, 2026

The Bushnell, Hartford, CT

May 5–10, 2026

Altria Theater, Richmond, VA

May 12–17, 2026

BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham, AL

May 19–24, 2026

Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR

May 26–31, 2026

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, WI

June 2–7, 2026

Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee, WI

June 9–14, 2026

Clowes Memorial Hall, Indianapolis, IN

June 16–21, 2026

Wharton Center, East Lansing, MI

June 23–28, 2026

The Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX

July 7–12, 2026

Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

July 14–19, 2026

Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, IL

July 22–August 2, 2026

Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN

August 4–9, 2026

Belk Theater, Charlotte, NC

August 11–16, 2026