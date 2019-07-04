MORE GURL TALK Comes To The Rumpus Room at The Music Theater of CT

Two-time MAC award winner, Doris Dear, the inner Housewife of Ray DeForest, returns to the Rumpus Room at The Music Theater of CT for a one night only event on July 13th at 8pm! Grab a seat in the Rumpus Room for "More Gurl Talk" where Doris Dear continues with the second part of her original sold out NYC smash show "Gurl Talk". Come and see why Doris Dear is "America's Perfect Housewife" with her special guest... award winning singer, Broadway leading lady and TV actor Raissa Katona Bennett!

The Rumpus Room will be full of rousing numbers from Broadway and the radio ... as well as hilarious and sometimes touching original stories of how our Mother's influence our inner "housewife". So come join us in the Rumpus Room for a good old fashioned show that leaves you smiling and humming your whole way home.

"...a sensation" - New York Cabaret Today

"Doris Dear once again shows us that she is the Greatest American Housewife." - BroadwayWorld

"The smoke filled rumpus room has never looked so good. Pass me another whiskey sour and hold on tight" - Downtown Magazine

The show is written and performed by MAC Award winner, Dramatist Guild member and SAG/AFTRA National LGBT Board Member Ray DeForest and inspired by the great TV variety specials that were the standard of TV watching in the 50's, 60's and 70's!

Ray DeForest in "More Gurl Talk" plays The Music Theater of CT (509 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT, 06851) July 13th at 8pm. There is a $30 - $40 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/hot-summer-nights

MORE ABOUT RAY DEFOREST

Doris Dear www.dorisdear.com , the "other" inner Housewife of Ray DeForest, has been featured in movies (Men in Black 3, The Normal Heart) and TV shows (The Carrie Diaries) and has toured with "her" successful show "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk". Ray has been performing professionally for 38 years around the world in tours, stage shows, revues and was a host on TV's HGTV, Food Network, and had his own "How To" TV show syndicated through Fox Syndication. Ray is also a commercial producer with his company "DeForest Theatricals" with projects in the works for Broadway and the U.K.





