MOONDANCE: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert Announced at Cheney Hall

Rock and roll doesn't get any better than Van Morrison. Van the Man has done it all - from classic rockers like Brown Eyed Girl and Domino to legendary tunes like Tupelo Honey and Into The Mystic, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has never failed to impress music lovers around the globe.

Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. You'll hear classic tunes - Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night, Into The Mystic, Caravan - just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next.

