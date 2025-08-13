MEMORIES OF PATSY Comes To Cheney Hall In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The national touring show Memories of Patsy will bring the music and spirit of country icon Patsy Cline to Cheney Hall, with an evening celebrating her timeless hits and unforgettable voice on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 4 PM.

Audiences can expect beloved classics including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “She’s Got You,” and “Sweet Dreams,” among many others.

The production has been praised for capturing the essence of Cline’s artistry, offering a heartfelt and nostalgic journey through her most cherished songs.

Ticket Information

Table Seating: $52

General Section: Center Gold: $40 Center: $36 Left or Right Side Gold: $26 Left or Right Side: $22

Discounts are available for seniors, students, military, and groups of 10 or more.

Tickets are available at cheneyhall.org or by calling 860-647-9824.