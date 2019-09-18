MAMMA MIA! Comes to Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Honey, honey! The Downtown Cabaret Theatre kicks off its 2019-2020 Main Stage season with hit musical Mamma Mia! on Friday, September 20th. Come have the time of your life at this historic theatre in Bridgeport, CT during the show's four-weekend long run.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

This production is directed by Frank Root (a resident Main Stage and Children's Theatre Director) with choreography by Jennifer Kaye (who most recently choreographed DCT's world premiere Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies) and musical direction by Sabrina Post.

Julia Lennon stars as Sophie Sheridan, with Priscilla Squires starring as Donna Sheridan. Bill Molnar, Chris Hetherington, and John Royse play Sam, Bill, and Harry, Sophie's three potential fathers and men of her mother's past. Robert Halliwell plays Sky, Sophie's fiancé, whilst Susan Kulp and Angela Jackson play Tanya and Rosie, Donna's two best friends and former band-mates. Casey Walsh and Mara Santilli play Lisa and Ali, Sophie's two best friends, whilst Jason Parry and Kyle Riedinger play Pepper and Eddie, Sky's two best friends. Featured in the ensemble are Marissa Curti, Marty Garcia, Rebecca Martowski, Jacquie Maclean, Alaina McCarvill, Angel Rivera, Danny Rousseau, Carter Trembley, Kaylin Weller, and Sara Winant.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues to boast Broadway-style book musicals as well as original works. Having been a staple in the community for over 40 years, patrons love the "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway (a favorite show of the theatre's which will return this winter!).

Performances of Mamma Mia begin Friday, September 20th and run through October 20th, with shows on Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 4:30pm. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked Main Stage and Children's Theatre Season, as well as a concert series and special events. The

2019-2020 season boasts a glittering roster of shows. The Main Stage continues with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies, The Bodyguard, and Matilda. The Children's Theatre Season opens with Sherlock Holmes and the Haunted Cabaret, and continues with Rudolph, Three Pigs, The Little Mermaid, and The Wizard of Oz.

For tickets and more information on the 2019-2020 season, visit www.MyCabaret.org or calling the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap- accessible theatre.





