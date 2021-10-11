Live Cabaret PIANO BAR...N Returns To Ridgefield Theater Barn October 23

Following a necessary 2-year hiatus, the Ridgefield Theater Barn is celebrating Halloween a bit early with their next installment of Piano Bar...n.

Those that have attended this biannual event in the past know it's a wickedly entertaining evening filled with live music, talented performers, and good company where you may even be shaken out of your comfort zone to hop on the stage yourself! (Don't worry, they won't force you.) All that and more await you on October 23rd at 8 pm, when the Theater Barn brings the Manhattan club scene to Ridgefield.

With the superb accompaniment of the talented Tom Morris, invited singers will offer up their favorites while encouraging the audience to sing songs almost everyone knows by heart. Co-hosts Pamme Jones and Jeffery Albanesi will guide you along an evening of good music and unpredictable laughter. And if the mood strikes, you'll be given the chance to take the stage yourself!

The show starts at 8 pm and the doors open at 7 pm. As with most Barn shows, the seating is cabaret style and patrons are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show. Tickets are $120 for a table that seats 4. Patrons are required to show proof of vaccination and masks are required at all times, except while eating and drinking. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is limited and reservations, which are required for pre-screening Covid purposes, can be made at https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org