Little Theatre Of Manchester To Partner With AIDS Connecticut For THE NORMAL HEART

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) continues its 2019 season with the autobiographical Tony Award-winning play by Larry Kramer, THE NORMAL HEART, playing June 7 - 23, 2019.

As the play explores the New York City's public and private indifference to the burgeoning AIDS epidemic in the early 1980s, LTM will partner with AIDS CONNECTICUT to deliver this landmark drama. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to AIDS CONNECTICUT to support the goal of eliminating health disparities for people impacted by HIV/AIDS.

"AIDS CONNECTICUT is excited to play a role with LTM drawing attention to our work and making sure that we don't ever forget what the AIDS crisis looked like in the 80s and early 90s," said Keyvin Lewis, AIDS CONNECTICUT Prevention Program Manager. "With more than 50,000 new HIV diagnoses nationally, the fight against HIV/AIDS is far from over."

THE NORMAL HEART tells one man's lonely fight to awaken the world to the AIDS crisis. The story of a world in denial, the play, press note state, "unfolds like a real-life political thriller-as a tight-knit group of friends refuses to let doctors, politicians, and the press bury the truth of an unspoken epidemic behind a wall of silence. A quarter-century after it was written, this outrageous, unflinching and totally unforgettable look at the politics of New York during the AIDS crisis remains one of the theater's most powerful evenings ever."

THE NORMAL HEART, one of the 100 Greatest Plays of the Twentieth Century by the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain, debuted at New York's Public Theatre in 1985 and was revived in Los Angeles, London, and off-Broadway. The 2011 Broadway revival generated five Tony nominations, winning for Best Revival, Best Featured Actor, and Best Featured Actress.

THE NORMAL HEART will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays June 7 to June 23 at Cheney Hall in Manchester, Connecticut. Tickets are $19 - $25, with a portion of all ticket sales going to AIDS CONNECTICUT. Tickets are available for purchase at www.cheneyhall.org or by calling the LTM box office at (860) 647-9824. On May 29, 2019, at noon, LTM will host a Lunchtime Lecture for the show.





