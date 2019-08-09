Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces Its 60th Anniversary Season

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) announced its 2020 season today, which marks the organization's 60th year of producing theatre.

Following this season's successful production of Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT, LTM will open its 2020 season in February with another Ludwig mystery, Agatha Christie'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Next, the Pulitzer Prize finalist OTHER DESERT CITIES, a comedy-drama about a "messed-up, complicated" (according to the NY Post) family will take the stage in April. The first musical of LTM's 2020 season is Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS, opening in June. Adapted from Elizabeth von Arnim's 1922 novel, ENCHANTED APRIL will delight audiences in August. The final musical is the romantic and beloved take on a classic fairytale, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

LTM's very first season began on March 3, 1961, with a production of Bus Stop by William Inge presented at the Bowers School Auditorium. Since that date, LTM has presented more than 1,100 performances of more than 200 plays and musicals at various venues throughout Manchester, the most recent being in Cheney Hall for the last 20 years,

The 60th Anniversary Season, will "both highlight the tremendous talent of our artists, as well as thrill our audiences," according to Dwayne Harris, LTM's Executive Director. "It's a season full of grand adventure. From a ride through Europe on the Orient Express to a far, far away fairytale kingdom, from one of the most culturally vibrant neighborhoods on the island of Manhattan to the Mediterranean coast, these shows take our audiences around the globe and beyond."

"Our 60th Anniversary Season is going to be a bash," said LTM's Artistic Director Debi Freund. "It's such a wonderful birthday gift that we get to share with our patrons, and we can't wait for them to see it!"

Current subscribers will receive their renewal packages in late September, and new subscription packages and single tickets will go on sale in December. All dates and titles are subject to change.

LTM's 60th Anniversary Season

Agatha Christie'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig

February 14 - March 2, 2020

Book a passage today for the thrill-ride of the season! All board The Orient Express, the 1930s luxury train, as it carts us through central and eastern Europe from Istanbul. But beware...the train is about to go off the rails! An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. A train full of suspects with an alibi for each one and a killer in their midst sounds like the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot. This first-ever stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece will leave audiences guessing whodunit.

OTHER DESERT CITIES

By Jon Robin Baitz

March 27 - April 11, 2020

Next, head to California, where a Palm Springs home at the holidays turns into a family battleground. Brooke Wyeth returns to her parents' sunny home in Palm Springs for the Christmas holidays. But the Yuletide celebration doesn't last for long-Brooke has explosive news she's been waiting to share. Lookout, as generations clash politically- conservative parents, liberal offspring-and as verbal blows and jabs go flying, opening old wounds in this family's past. This searing comedy-drama's twists and turns are sure to leave audiences speechless.

IN THE HEIGHTS

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda | Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes | Conceived By Lin-Manuel Miranda

June 5 - 21, 2020

Then it's off to a place where the streets explode with the songs and rhythms of three generations. Step into the vibrant Cuban, Dominican, and Puerto Rican community in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood. Featuring the stories of the Latino community, the salsa rhythms, Latin pop sounds, and frequently rapped lyrics, IN THE HEIGHTS was conceived, and the music and lyrics were written by, Lin-Manuel Miranda, perhaps best-known today as the creator of Hamilton. IN THE HEIGHTS is the winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations.

ENCHANTED APRIL

By Matthew Barber

August 7 - 23, 2020

From there, we in the enchantment of Italy. Go back in time and across the globe as Elizabeth von Arnim's 1920s novel comes to life on stage! In search of grand romance, two frustrated London housewives rent a villa in Italy for a ladies-only holiday. But when an aging matron and a young socialite join them, not even the pleasures of the Mediterranean sun, gardens, sea, cinnamon, and pasta are enough to keep these ladies from clashing. Can they bond and bloom, ultimately finding their lost selves?

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Music by Alan Menken | Lyrics by Howard Ashman Tim Rice | Book by Linda Woolverton

November 6 - 22, 2019

Finally, "Be Our Guest" on a trip to the enchanted world of this classic fairytale. This modern Broadway classic will be a musical experience the whole family can share and enjoy! The "tale as old as time" of a young woman from a provincial town and a beast who has to learn to love and be loved is magically brought to life with spectacular costumes and captivating musical numbers including "Be Our Guest," "Something There," and the Tony-winning title song, "Beauty and the Beast." Join the Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere, and friends as they embark on a grand journey filled with adventure, cheer, and love.

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was founded in 1960 with the purpose of producing community theater. Since 1991, Cheney Hall, the state's oldest operating theater, has been the theatrical residence of LTM. Today, programming is comprised of five main-stage theatre productions, numerous concerts, special events, and a range of other cultural, business, civic, and private functions serving a growing, annual audience of approximately 10,000.





