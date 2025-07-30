Legacy Theatre to Present New Holiday Musical SCROOGE AND MARLEY This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT will present the world premiere of Scrooge and Marley, a new family holiday musical inspired by the characters of A Christmas Carol, beginning December 4, 2025.

Now in its fifth anniversary season, the Legacy Theatre developed the production in response to feedback from its loyal patrons. “We received two diverse thoughts from patrons,” said Executive Artistic Director Keely Baisden Knudsen. “One group said, ‘Keep doing A Christmas Carol every season—it’s a great family tradition.’ Another said, ‘Change it up—maybe do it on alternating years.’ We hope this year’s show will satisfy both pieces of feedback.”

Based on the award-winning book Jacob T. Marley by R. William Bennett, Scrooge and Marley is a charming and illuminating musical prequel that explores the untold story of how Scrooge and Marley met, built their business empire, and took divergent paths that led one man to redemption and the other to ruin. With wit, heart, and holiday spirit, the production offers a fresh take on the Dickens classic that will delight returning audiences and newcomers alike.

The Legacy Theatre is located at 128 Thimble Islands Road in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, just off Exit 56 on I-95. Fully renovated and reopened in 2021, the Legacy Theatre is a professional performing arts venue and training center housed in a historic space that once hosted performances by Orson Welles and, more recently, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. via www.LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling the box office at 203-315-1901.