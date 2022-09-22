LUNCHTIME LECTURE "IN THE HEIGHTS" In-Person, Indoor Event Announced At Cheney Hall

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production of IN THE HEIGHTS with members of the cast and creative team. The Tony Award Winning Best Musical tells a story about family, community, and life in Washington Heights.

IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood: a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

For all updated health and safety protocols please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198563®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid-19

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

For the past several seasons, LTM member and dramaturg David Garnes has led Little Theatre's Lunchtime Lecture Series. David is the author of four books: Back to Manhattan: A Life in New York; Waitin' for the Train to Come In: A Novel of World War II; From My Life: Travels and Adventures; and After the War Was Over: Poems of an American Childhood. His essays have appeared in many publications, including America in WWII, The Isherwood Century, Telling Tales Out Of School, Latin Lovers, Stories From The Other Side, Chicken Soup For the Volunteer's Soul, Liberating Minds, When A Lifemate Dies, A Loving Testimony, Mourning Our Mothers, and various newspapers and academic reference books. Garnes' forthcoming books are the novels Sal's War and Morningside Drive.