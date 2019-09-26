LTM's Play Reading Series Evenings @7 Continues with ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

In Tom Stoppard's best-known absurdist work, this Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role. Rosencrantz & Guildenstern ramble obliviously through life as the events of William Shakespeare's HAMLET unfold around them. While visiting their old friend Hamlet, the pair engage in an ongoing philosophical debate about free will versus predestination, each trying to prove absurd positions through misbegotten experiments. Meanwhile, the clueless friends attempt to make sense of the peculiar goings-on in the castle, where fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end.

About Evenings@7

Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements. This is the last in our series for 2019 and we will be announcing our 2020 season within the next couple of months.

Shows are open to the public & free of charge, however, donations are gladly accepted.

For more information regarding, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824.





