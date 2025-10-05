LIVING DEAD IN DENMARK to Run at Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut Reperatory Theatre kicks off its 76th Anniversary Season with Qui Nguyen’s Living Dead in Denmark, running October 9 through 19, 2025 in the Nafe Katter Theatre on the University of Connecticut Storrs campus.

Zombies meet Shakespeare in this action-adventure sequel to William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Five years after the events of the original, the undead have risen to power and are trying to take over the world. But those brain-hungry monsters did not count on Fortinbras conjuring Lady M, Juliet, and a very angry Ophelia — some of the greatest women from the Shakespearean canon — to fight for the opposition.

Nguyen’s play blends Shakespeare, zombies, puppets, and a Buffy-the-Vampire-Slayer vibe in a work guaranteed to spark your Halloween spirit.

Living Dead in Denmark features fight choreography by Brad Frazier, scene design by Siyi Xiang, lighting design by Michael Chybowski, costume design by Emma Sowards, sound design by Jake Neighbors, puppet design by Ali Etesamifar, and make-up design by Madison Szymaszek.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Preview, Thursday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.

Press opening, Friday, October 10, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 11, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 14, 10:00 a.m. (school matinee)

Wednesday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 16, 7:30 p.m. Student Night ($5 student tickets; talkback to follow)

Friday, October 17, 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 18, 2:00 pm (talkback to follow)

Saturday, October 18, 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 19, 2:00 pm