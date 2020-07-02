LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse On July 10

Fall in love with Linda Ronstadt all over again when The Ridgefield Playhouse screens Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice on Friday, July 10 at 8:30pm as part of the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity.

In this documentary, Linda Ronstadt guides viewers through her youth in Tucson singing Mexican canciones with her family; her folk days as a co-founder of the Stone Poneys; and her reign as the "queen of country rock" in the '70s and '80s. Ultimately, her powerful singing voice was stilled by illness that forced her into early retirement, but her music and influence remain timeless.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1967, Linda Ronstadt has been an icon for more than 50 years. Her extraordinary vocal range and ambition created unforgettable songs across rock, pop, country, folk ballads, American standards, classic Mexican music and soul. As the most popular female recording artist of the 1970s - with songs like "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," and "Blue Bayou"-Ronstadt filled huge arenas and produced an astounding eleven Platinum albums. Ronstadt was the first artist to top the Pop, Country, and R&B charts simultaneously; she won 10 Grammy Awards on 26 nominations and attained a level of stardom the Tucson native never could have imagined.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($10 in advance, online or $12 at the door) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.

The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all. https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org

