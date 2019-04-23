Jeff Savage From Wallstreet To Chappaquiddick Palace Theater 2ND ACT

Jeff Savage, a former Wall Street attorney will candidly discuss his winding life's journey in From Wall Street To Chappaquiddick at the Palace Theater on May 7, 6:00pm. Savage's story, part of the theater's 2ND ACT series, is the poignant tale of how a privileged upbringing became a life in tatters until a pivotal moment. His triumphant rise from the ashes to become in his 70's, a working professional actor, instills hope in the determination and courage of the human spirit.

Tickets which include a light dinner are $25 and can be purchased on line at www.palacetheaterct.org, by calling the Box Office at 203.346.2000 or in person at 100 East Main Street, Waterbury. A discounted ticket for AARP and OLLI members is $20 available by phone or in person.

Jeff Savage has been a Wall Street lawyer, corporate counsel, CEO, investment banker and an antiques and art dealer on the way to his current career as a working actor. In his early 50's, he was confronted with some difficult challenges and found himself on a downward slope. A along the way he embraced the wisdom of the adage "to find oneself you must first lose yourself". Now, at the age of 77, he is, happily, working on stage and screen, in TV commercials, movies (including the recent film Chappaquiddick, and in voice overs.

2ND ACT is a new monthly series that features life stories presented by ordinary people doing some extraordinary things after mid-life whether by design, providence or misfortune. The series is meant to offer inspiration and aspiration to those seeking an answer to their own what's next? Next season's presenters are being lined up now. Do you have a 2ND ACT story that might inspire others? Presenters for next season are now being selected. If you think you do, please contact Sheree Marcucci at the Palace Theater marcucci@palacetheaterct.org.

The final presentation in the 18-19 2ND ACT series is:

Aingeal McLaughlin Murray - Integrative Health Coach

Tuesday June 25, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Fit & Fabulous into your 50's and Beyond

Aingeal was approaching a notorious time...life after MOM. As a part-time Fitness Trainer and passionate wellness advocate she set to out to turn her passion into a career. Now a Certified Integrative Health Coach, she is sharing her strategies for balancing the F words in our lives. Food, Fitness, Friends, Family, Faith & Fun.

The Palace's primary purpose is to revitalize the Greater Waterbury community through the presentation of the performing arts and educational initiatives in collaboration with area cultural and educational institutions. Its mission is to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You