Ivoryton Playhouse to Hold Auditions for 2023 Season This Month
The season includes The Sound of Music, The Color Purple, and more.
The Ivoryton Playhouse will be holding local auditions for Equity and non Equity actors for the 2023 season. Auditions will be held at the Ivoryton Playhouse - 103 Main Street, Ivoryton CT 06442 on Friday, January 20th from 11am - 7pm, and on Saturday, January 21 from 10 - 6pm.
The season is as follows:
The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez
April 6- April 30, 2023
On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson
May 18 - June 11, 2023
The Sound Of Music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
June 29 - July 30, 2023
Jersey Boys by Marshal Brickman, Rick Elice, Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe
August 10 - September 10, 2023
The Color Purple by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray
September 28- October 22, 2023
For a complete character breakdown and sides - please visit their website at
https://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org/our-season/2023-season-audition-notice
Auditions for musicals - prepare a song in the style of the show.
Auditions for plays - sides are available on the website.
All auditions are by appointment. Bring a picture and resume and prepare a song in the style of the show. For audition appointments, call 860-767-9520, ext.207 or email nathan@ivorytonplayhouse.org