Ivoryton Playhouse Cancels 2020 Season

Ivoryton Playhouse has announced that its 2020 season is canceled. Read a message from the team below:

"On March 18th, 2020, The Ivoryton Playhouse planned to open its doors for the start of a whole new season but the universe had other plans. We have been closed down by the state and the virus since March 16th and have been waiting to hear if we may be able to produce a limited season in the summer or fall. But we are heading into summer and the likelihood of producing grows slimmer every day and so we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 season. If the world has changed enough for us to produce next year, then we will attempt 2020 Part 2 and hope to be able to produce everything we were prevented from producing this year - with bells on!

The Ivoryton Playhouse has been producing theatre for 90 years. The only years it went dark were during the Second World War and in 1977 when the future of the theatre hung in the balance and it was almost knocked down to make way for a drug store! But it has survived, through all of these challenges, and we are confident that we will be back - stronger and enriched by this unprecedented experience.

And so the curtain goes down on our 2020 season but we look forward with great hope and optimism to 2021 and a season filled with music and love and laughter and community.

Our creativity lies in our community; without you we are simply voices in an empty theatre. We value your support and your part in our organization so much. So stay safe - we are looking forward to seeing you all healthy and well in 2021. And check our website - www.ivorytonplayhouse.org for any updates on our status.

All ticket holders will be contacted over the next couple of weeks - please be patient - we are doing the best that we can! You can reach us by email at info@ivorytonplayhouse.org."

