Hartford Stage Company Youth Theatre Alumni Will Host Reunion

Within Hartford's performing arts history, lies an important hidden gem that must and will be celebrated! Hartford Stage Company Youth Theatre (HSCYT), a little-known endeavor in the 1970s and 1980s, propelled hundreds of Hartford at-risk youth to pursue professional careers in the performing and visual arts and to achieve local, national, and international fame.
There will be an alumni reunion for HSCYT participants who were involved in the program from 1978 to 1986. The event is Saturday, September 20 from 1pm to 4pm at Wood 'N Tap located at 99 Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Tickets for the reunion are $44.52 (including a buffet lunch, soft drinks, cash bar, tax and gratuity) are available by visiting HSCYTalumni.eventbrite.com. This event is open to HSCYT alumni and plus ones only.
This event is presented in collaboration with Pearwater Productions. For more information or to connect with other Hartford Stage Company Youth Theatre alumni, visit facebook.com/groups/hscytalumni. Questions can be directed via email to celeniatica@gmail.com.
