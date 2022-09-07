Hartford Fringe Festival Returns For 2022 With Nearly 40 Performances Over 10 Days

Pearwater Productions announced the 3rd Annual Hartford Fringe Festival to be held October 20 through 30, 2022. After producing a virtual festival in 2020 and taking 2021 off, Hartford Fringe Festival returns to the Carriage House Theatre, 360 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut with a ten-day event consisting of 38 performances of 23 unique productions.

The expansive and far-ranging productions that comprise the inaugural Hartford Fringe Festival include theatre, dance, improv hip-hop comedy, opera, stand-up, storytelling, and performance art. Artists drawn from the Hartford region and such far-flung locations as North Carolina, New York, Arizona and Maine will converge in the intimate Carriage House Theatre in Hartford's West End where there will be multiple performances daily during the run of the festival. Performances range from 30 minutes to 75 minutes in duration and vary from family-friendly to pieces with mature content.

The schedule, production descriptions and tickets - $13 per show for adults; $10 for students and seniors (plus applicable fees) can be found at HartfordFringeFestival.org. Tickets will be sold at the door subject to availability, but advance reservations are recommended to avoid disappointment.

Masks will be optional for attendees. Parking is available in The Mark Twain House & Museum parking lot as well on as surrounding streets. Limited accessible parking will be available at the theatre itself (360 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT).

Pearwater Productions Founder and Hartford native Jeffrey Kagan-McCann states, "After a virtual festival and a sabbatical in 2021, I am thrilled that we are back to presenting such an eclectic lineup of LIVE entertainment. This year's lineup is incredibly exciting and diverse. I hope Hartford audiences will see multiple shows to enjoy the wide variety of offerings that a fringe festival can provide. Because the shows are short with a 30-minute space between performances, it's easy to catch two or more shows in one visit. There's nothing else like it in Hartford!"