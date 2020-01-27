Handel's AGRIPPINA Will Be Broadcast at the Warner as Part of The Met: Live in HD Series

The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue Saturday, February 29 with Handel's AGRIPPINA at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Nunzio DeFilippis will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

Handel's tale of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome receives its first Met performance, with star mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the controlling, power-hungry Agrippina and Harry Bicket conducting. Sir David McVicar's production ingeniously reframes the action of this black comedy about the abuse of power to "the present," where it should loudly resonate. The all-star cast features mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as Agrippina's son and future emperor Nerone, soprano Brenda Rae as the seductive Poppea, countertenor Iestyn Davies as the ambitious officer Ottone, and bass Matthew Rose as the weary emperor Claudis.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180. The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder.

The Met: Live in HD Season is locally sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. The Met: Live in HD Lecture Series is sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You