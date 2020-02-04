Goodspeed Announces ELVIS MY WAY Concert Event

Start your spring with tunes from the King of Rock 'n' Roll! Goodspeed Musicals in association with Artists Lounge Live (An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas) present Elvis My Way starring Brandon Bennett. This dynamic concert will pay homage to the incomparable icon Elvis Presley in a hit-filled, rockin' evening of storytelling and song March 13 - 15, 2020 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT.

The electrifying Brandon Bennett (Chicago's Million Dollar Quartet) does the impossible, delivering a spine-tingling Elvis tribute that is fresh, powerful, and right on time. With his authentic southern charm, glorious voice, and powerful moves Bennett was named "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. His breathtaking retrospective traverses the King's career: from the Rock n' Roll nativity of the 50s, to the iconic comeback of the 60s, to the legendary lounge acts of the 70s. Hits include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "Suspicious Minds," and many more.

Performances will be Friday, March 13 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 14 at 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, March 15 at 2pm and 6:30pm. Tickets $40-$50. Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org





