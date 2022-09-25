Gilberto Santa Rosa to Play The Bushnell in October

An enchanting evening of music with six-time Grammy Award-winning musician Gilberto Santa Rosa is set for October 15 at 8:00pm at The Bushnell. The Puerto Rican salsa crooner, backed by more than a dozen highly-talented musicians, returns to the stage with his ¡Camínalo! Tour. Santa Rosa promises to entertain new fans and his loyal followers with this sizzling night of song. Tickets starting at $47 can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Hartford audience members will vibrate with the salsa and bolero of one of the most iconic artists of his generation. This Puerto Rican music legend returns to the concert hall backed by more than a dozen of Puerto Rico's finest talents to enchant fans of Latin music. "Que alguien me diga", "Perdoname", "Conteo Regresivo" and many songs that are part of Gilberto Santa Rosa's 40-year career are sure to be highlights of a memorable night. ¡Camínalo!

For the most up-to-date information on The Bushnell's COVID safety protocols, please visit bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19.

Camínalo Tour es la nueva gira de conciertos que Gilberto Santa Rosa, también conocido como "el caballero de la salsa", presentará en diversas ciudades de los Estados Unidos. Desde El Paso hasta Naples, así como de Atlantic City a Denver vibrarán con la salsa y el bolero de uno de los artistas más icónicos de su generación. El intérprete puertorriqueño, regresa a las salas de conciertos acompañado de una docena de los músicos más talentosos de la Isla para cantar y encantar a su público. "Que alguien me diga", "Perdóname", "Conteo Regresivo" y un sinnúmero de canciones que forman parte de la historia musical de sobre 40 años de Gilberto Santa Rosa serán las protagonistas de una noche memorable. ¡Camínalo!

Preguntas? En inglés favor llamar a la oficina de boletos del Bushnell al (860) 987-5900 o llena nuestro formulario de contactos.﻿

About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org