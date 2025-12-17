GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Play Playhouse On Park In West Hartford

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! will run at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, Connecticut, from January 21 through February 8, 2026. The production will be directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Miles Messier. The musical features book, lyrics, and music by Anthony King and Scott Brown.

The show centers on Bud and Doug, two aspiring playwrights who stage an audition-style performance for potential producers in hopes of securing backing for their musical about Johannes Gutenberg. Using a collection of props, costumes, and character hats, the duo portrays every role in their historical production while pitching their work directly to the audience.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 12 and up and runs approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, January 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Regular performances will be held Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m.; Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m.; Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Talkbacks with the cast will follow Sunday matinee performances.

Additional morning performances are scheduled for Thursday, January 29 and Friday, February 6 at 10:30 a.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Preview tickets are priced at $35. Regular performance tickets range from $45 to $55, plus a $3.50 service charge. Morning performance tickets are $25, plus service charge. Discounts of $2.50 are available for children, students, seniors, and military members. Patrons under 40 may purchase $35 tickets for any evening performance, plus service charge.

The production is included in Playhouse on Park’s four-show subscription package, which offers a 20 percent savings. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or online. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road in West Hartford.