GREASE, THE PRINCESS BRIDE and More to Screen at Warner Theatre This Summer

The Warner Theatre presents seven spectacular summer blockbusters as part of Downtown Torrington's Thursday Night Happenings.

Featuring some of the biggest blockbusters from Hollywood history, these family friendly films will delight audiences of all ages. The 2022 Summer Movie Series is the first of an annual series celebrating the Warner's history as a film theater, and the best that the silver screen has to offer.

Kicking off the series GREASE celebrates summer love and greaser culture through catchy songs and teenage angst. Animated family favorite SING brings a community of lively animals with big dreams together to save a local theater. APOLLO 13 remains one of the most intense true-to-life films of all time as astronaut heroes use everything in their power to return to earth after an accident strands them in space. THE IRON GIANT is an animated masterpiece about the power of friendship between a young boy and a 50-foot alien robot, and what it truly means to be a hero. THE PRINCESS BRIDE is one of the most quotable films of all time and an inconceivable tale of swashbuckling adventure and true love. The original (and still the best) TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES movie features stunning work by Jim Henson Studios, pizza, and wall to wall ninja action. And finally, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is an ode to Hollywood history that is a Technicolor spectacle that will still leave you tapping your toes and singing your heart out 70 years later.

SCHEDULE

GREASE

July 7, 2022, 7pm

SING

July 14, 2022, 7pm

APOLLO 13

July 21, 2022, 7pm

THE IRON GIANT

July 28, 2022, 7 pm

THE PRINCESS BRIDE

August 18, 2022, 7pm

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

August 25, 2022, 7pm

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

September 1, 2022, 7pm

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.