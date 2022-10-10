Family Friendly Screening Of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE At The Ridgefield Playhouse, December 3

The Met Opera's first-ever Live in HD transmission-the abridged, English-language version of Mozart's The Magic Flute-returns to cinemas this holiday season. Tony Award-winner Julie Taymor conjures a spellbinding staging, replete with a kaleidoscope of color and parades of puppetry in this delightful production from 2006.

The screening of This Met Opera Encore in HD will take place at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, Underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin. This timeless classic follows Prince Tamino's quest to rescue Pamina, with a little help from musical instruments enhanced with magical powers to help them along their way. The themes of a hero's journey towards truth, understanding, love, and enlightenment still resonate in modern times and explain the longevity and status of this opera. This 2006 production features a stellar cast of Met stars including tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn, and bass René Pape. Enjoy the magic of Mozart this holiday season with The Magic Flute!

The Magic Flute is an opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart that premiered at the Freihaustheater auf der Wieden in Vienna in 1791 and quickly spread across Europe and far beyond. Today it is counted as one of the most frequently performed operas in the world. This timeless classic follows Prince Tamino's quest to rescue Pamina, with a little help from musical instruments enhanced with magical powers to help them along their way. The themes of a hero's journey towards truth, understanding, love, and enlightenment still resonate in modern times and explain the longevity and status of this opera.

This 2006 production was the groundbreaking broadcast that launched the Met's heralded Live in HD series, seen by opera lovers in movie theaters around the world. Adults and children alike have been enchanted by the whimsical humor and breathtaking puppetry of Julie Taymor's hit production, presented in a shortened English-language version. Under the baton of Maestro James Levine, a winning ensemble cast - including Nathan Gunn, Ying Huang, Matthew Polenzani, Erika Miklosa, and René Pape - brings fresh life to Mozart's timeless fairy tale.

Taymor is an American director and writer of theater, opera and film. She most widely recognized for her production of The Lion King, which opened on Broadway in 1997 and made her the first woman to receive the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. Since its debut, 24 global productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 100 million people in over 100 cities in 20 countries, on every continent except Antarctica, and its worldwide gross exceeds that of any entertainment title in box office history. Her film Frida about revered Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was nominated for five Academy Awards (including a Best Original Song nod for her composition "Burn It Blue"), and her "1960s Beatles jukebox musical" Across the Universe won approval from both Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney. These films developed her reputation for respectful handling of the sensitive legacy of artists amongst their fans.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.