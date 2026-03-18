John Crist to Perform at Warner Theatre in September

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Comedian John Crist has announced the fall leg of his 2026 John Crist Live! Tour, adding 25 additional cities, including Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, Tucson and more. Crist comes to the Warner Theatre in Torrington on Thursday, September 24th at 7:00 pm.

Artist presale for tickets opens on Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00 am and will be available through Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 pm. Warner supporters of $100+ receive early access for tickets starting Thursday, March 19th at 10:00 am. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, March 20 at 10:00 am local time. To purchase tickets, visit johncristcomedy.com/tour.

“Y'all keep filling up these theaters, and I'll keep coming to town!” Crist said. “Especially the new cities! Huntington WV and Torrington, CT, I've literally never been to. Those types of shows are always a blast!”

Crist continues selling out venues nationwide on his John Crist Live! Tour, which kicked off on January 23rd in Joliet, IL. His signature brand of comedy is known for its “unique ability to get people laughing at themselves” (The Tennessean), drawing more than 8 million online fans. Fresh off a recent sold-out homecoming show at the Grand Ole Opry House, which featured a surprise appearance from fellow comedian Nate Bargatze, Crist continues his Spring tour run with upcoming shows in Houston, Milwaukee, Anaheim, Cedar Rapids and beyond.

With more than 1 billion views across social platforms, Crist's unmistakable comedy has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, ESPN's SEC Network and more. His latest special, John Crist: Emotional Support, has garnered more than 3.9 million views, and he recently celebrated the 200th episode of his Net Positive with John Crist podcast, which has featured celebrity guests like Tim Tebow, Matt Rife, Leanne Morgan, Dave Ramsey, ERNEST, Lauren Diagle, Creed's Scott Stapp, Michael W. Smith and Kirk Herbstreit. Fans can catch new episodes weekly, HERE.

For updates and more information, fans can visit johncristcomedy.com or follow Crist on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

JOHN CRIST LIVE!

Thu., Mar. 19 | The Pabst Theater | Milwaukee, WI

Fri., Mar. 20 | The Michigan Theatre of Jackson | Jackson, MI

Sat., Mar. 21 | Coronado Performing Arts Center | Rockford, IL

Sun., Mar. 22 | Paramount Theatre | Cedar Rapids, IA

Fri., Mar. 27 | Missouri Theatre | Columbia, MO

Sat., Mar. 28 | Walton Arts Center | Fayetteville, AR*

Sun., Mar. 29 | Robinson Performance Hall | Little Rock, AR

Thu., Apr. 9 | The Grove of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

Fri., Apr. 10 | Bob Hope Theatre | Stockton, CA

Sat., Apr. 11 | The Grove of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA*

Sun., Apr. 12 | Fred Kavli Theatre | Thousand Oaks, CA

Thu., Apr. 16 | UTEP Magoffin Auditorium | El Paso, TX

Fri., Apr. 17 | The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall | Tucson, AZ

Sat., Apr. 18 | Cullen Performance Hall | Houston, TX*

Sun., Apr. 19 | Waco Hall | Waco, TX

Fri., May 1 | Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium | Fort Worth, TX

Sat., May 2 | Will Rogers Memorial Center | Fort Worth, TX

Sun., May 3 | Civic Center Auditorium | Amarillo, TX

Thu., May 14 | Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College | Wilmington, NC

Fri., May 15 | Columbia County Performing Arts Center | Evans, GA

Sat., May 16 | Durham Performing Arts Center | Durham, NC

Fri., May 29 | Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

Sat., May 30 | Thomas Wolfe Auditorium | Asheville, NC

Sun., May 31 | Koger Center for the Arts – Gonzales Hall | Columbia, SC

Thu., Jun. 4 | Saenger Theatre | Mobile, AL

Fri., Jun. 5 | Norton Auditorium | Florence, AL

Sat., Jun. 6 | Gas South Arena | Duluth, GA

Fri., Sept. 11 | Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts | Lexington, KY

Sat., Sept. 12 | The Stranahan | Toledo, OH

Sun., Sept. 13 | Keith-Albee Theatre | Huntington, WV

Fri., Sept. 18 | State Theatre | Minneapolis, MN

Sat., Sept. 19 | Mayo Civic Center | Rochester, MN

Sun., Sept. 20 | Hoyt Sherman Place | Des Moines, IA

Thu., Sept. 24 | Warner Theatre | Torrington, CT

Fri., Sept. 25 | Boch Center Shubert Theatre | Boston, MA

Thu., Oct. 1 | Au-Rene Theater | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fri., Oct. 2 | Hard Rock Live | Orlando, FL

Sat., Oct. 3 | RiverCenter for the Performing Arts | Columbus, GA

Sun., Oct. 4 | Orpheum Theatre | Memphis, TN

Fri., Oct. 9 | The Avalon Theatre | Grand Junction, CO

Sat., Oct. 10 | Union Colony Civic Center | Greeley, CO

Sun., Oct. 11 | Pikes Peak Center | Colorado Springs, CO

Thu., Nov. 12 | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts | Virginia Beach, VA

Fri., Nov. 13 | F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts | Wilkes-Barre, PA

Sun., Nov. 15 | The VETS | Providence, RI

Thu., Nov. 19 | Buddy Holly Hall | Lubbock, TX

Fri., Nov. 20 | Popejoy Hall | Albuquerque, NM

Sat., Nov. 21 | Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center | Midland, TX

Sun., Nov. 22 | Selena Auditorium at Hillard Center | Corpus Christi, TX

Thu., Dec. 3 | Jefferson Theatre | Beaumont, TX

Fri., Dec. 4 | Saenger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS

Sat., Dec. 5 | River Center Theatre | Baton Rouge, LA

BOLD denotes newly-announced Fall dates

* denotes multiple showtimes

ABOUT JOHN CRIST

Combining sharp wit, tactfully-unhinged stand-up and viral sketches, John Crist is one of today's most distinctive, fastest-rising comedic voices. With more than one billion video views and 8 million followers, Crist consistently ranks among Pollstar's Top 10 Global Touring Comedians. Following his nearly sold out Jokes For Humans Tour in 2025, Crist kicked off his national John Crist Live! Tour in January 2026, which included a sold-out show at Nashville's Opry House. He'll continue to bring his standup to fans across the country, announcing 25 additional fall dates for the John Crist Live! Tour.

The Georgia native's latest comedy special, John Crist: Emotional Support has surpassed 4 million views on Youtube alone, with clips from the special reaching millions more. Crist hosts the pop-culture-meets-comedy podcast Net Positive with John Crist and has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, SEC Network, SHERRI, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports and Theo Von's This Past Weekend. For tickets and more information, visit johncristcomedy.com.