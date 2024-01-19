Eugene O'neill Theater Center is Accepting Applications For The 2024 National Puppetry Conference

Applications may be submitted until Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:59pm PT.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2024 National Puppetry Conference. Applications may be submitted until Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:59pm PT.

Each year, the National Puppetry Conference welcomes puppeteers to the O’Neill’s seaside campus to study with renowned puppet artists, directors, writers, musicians, and more, during its Pre Conference and Main Conference programs. The 2024 Pre Conference will be held June 3–7, and the 2024 Main Conference will be held June 7–16. 

The faculty and staff for 2024 includes: Andrew Kim, Rute Ribeiro, Luís Vieira, Kurt Hunter, Jim Kroupa, Liz Hara, Alice Gottschalk, William Wright, Sarah Frechette, Richard Termine, Marsian De Lellis, Anne Cubberly, Tyler Bunch, and more. These artists will lead participants in skill building and work alongside them to develop innovative works of puppet theater.

Artists interested in attending should submit an application HERE. A $20 fee offsets the costs associated with the administration of the application. If the fee is a barrier to submission, a number of fee waivers are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be requested prior to beginning an application.

More information about the National Puppetry Conference and its application process is available at www.theoneill.org/pup



