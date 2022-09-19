Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 19, 2022  

Eric Mintel Quartet to Present CHARLIE BROWN HOLIDAY JAZZ at Cheney Hall

Get into the holiday spirit with this festive jazz concert! Come together and enjoy a full evening of music, as the Eric Mintel Quartet brings to life the soundtrack from Charles Schulz's endearing 1965 holiday classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Cheney Hall!

Originally composed by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi, you and your family will recognize such timeless tunes such as "Christmas Time Is Here," "Linus and Lucy" and "Skating". In addition to these beloved songs from "A Charlie Brown Christmas", the Eric Mintel Quartet will also be playing traditional holiday songs!

VIP Section (first half of the auditorium):
$35 for adults
$33 for seniors, students, or military

General Section (back half of the auditorium):
$26 for adults
$24 for seniors, students, or military

The event will take place on Friday, December 16.

