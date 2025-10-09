Elm Shakespeare's Moonlight Masquerade Ball Celebrates 30 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, October 25, Elm Shakespeare will host a Masquerade Ball filled with music, costumes, and lively bidding wars. All in support of arts education and free performances that touch thousands across Greater New Haven. Guests will enjoy a night of theatrical enchantment, featuring live acoustic music, a celebration of 30 years of storytelling with a special toast to Company Member, Jamie Burnett. Then the night turns to the dance floor, a costume contest, and an after-party with live band karaoke.

Elm Shakespeare brings so much more to our community than high quality, free theatre ,” says board member Evie Gard. “The Masquerade Ball celebrates 30 years of contributions to the arts, education, and community outreach through a vibrant community of dedicated professionals, emerging artists, funders, and supporters. This evening of magic, connection, and celebration celebrates their successes and Elm Shakespeare's future!

Throughout the night, attendees can bid on exclusive experiences and unique treasures in live and silent auctions. Every mask and bid helps keep Shakespeare free for more than 10,000 community members each summer, and fuels year-round youth arts programs across the region.

Reserve your place now at https://elmshakespeare.org/ before the clock strikes midnight,tickets are selling quickly. All festivities will unfold at the James Blackstone Memorial Library, 758 Main Street, Branford.

Join Elm Shakespeare for a night of art, community, and enchantment. Your support ensures that Shakespeare remains a vital, accessible part of our lives for generations to come.