Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents SYLVIA

It's a Marriage vs. Dog! Greg (played by Michael Gilbride) and Kate (played by Barbara Horan) have moved to Manhattan. Greg's career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate's career, as a public school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park-or that has found him-bearing only the name "Sylvia" (portrayed by Ashley Ayala) on her name tag.

A streetsmart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy after a series of hilarious and touching complications. The cast also includes Connecticut Cabaret Theatre favorites Dave Wall and Carleigh Schultz.

Sylvia runs every Friday and Saturday, only, at 8:00pm August 23rd thru September 28th, 2019. (No August 30th and 31st, 2019). Doors open at 7:15pm. Tickets are now on sale. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS are accepted. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at 860-829-1248. Reservations are recommended. Ticket price $35.00 (plus handling fee).

For more information, visit our website: www.ctcabaret.com.





