Comedian Nate Bargatze Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse

The show takes place under the tent next to the Playhouse on Monday, September 28 at 5:30pm.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is back on the road and making his only Connecticut tour stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Nate has sold out shows worldwide with his clean and relatable comedy, and now you can see him LIVE in a socially distanced with seating in an outdoor "theater" - under the tent next to the Playhouse on Monday, September 28 at 5:30pm. Grab your tickets early for this Barts Tree Service Comedy Series performance - seats are pre-assigned based on the date of ticket purchase.

Originally from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Nate took inspiration from his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. Nate has steadily built a huge fan following and has boosted his popularity with six appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" following four appearances on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon." He's appeared on "Conan" four times, was a recurring guest on "@midnight" on Comedy Central and had his own "Comedy Central Presents" special in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In a Rolling Stone Magazine article, Marc Maron called Nate Bargatze "a comic who should be big" - and Jim Gaffigan hailed him as "one of the top up and coming comics." He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, the Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. He is also in production on a pilot for ABC, which he created and stars in.

Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a "Best New Comedian" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as No. 1 on Vulture's "50 Comedians You Should Know" in 2015. His debut one-hour special, "Full Time Magic," premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, "Yelled at by a Clown," which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top 10 Comedy Charts for weeks.

In 2017, Bargatze had a half-hour special released on Netflix as part of a six-part original series entitled "The Standups." He received his own hour-long Netflix special, "The Tennessee Kid," on March 26, 2019 that garnered rave reviews.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($52) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once you arrive. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

