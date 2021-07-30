Colin Jost Will Appear At The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

The "SNL Weekend Update" host Colin Jost returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse after a sold-out show in 2019! Jost brings his signature brand of sharp, shrewd comedy to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, August 15, 2021 for two shows outside at The Playhouse tent at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, as part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series.

A writer for SNL since 2005, he has been co-anchor of "Weekend Update" since 2014 and has served as head-writer for 7 seasons now. A seasoned comedian, actor, and writer, Jost has won four Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, and has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards for his writing on "SNL," and even co-hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards himself in 2018. In 2020 he released his memoir "A Very Punchable Face" which made the New York Times Bestseller List.

A seasoned stand-up performer, Jost first made a name for himself appearing on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and "John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show." In addition to cracking up late-night audiences, he kept his skills sharp writing columns for The New Yorker's Shouts and Murmurs section and New York Magazine. When he joined SNL in 2005, he was one of the youngest ever writing recruits on the show. Jost co-hosted the special editions of "Weekend Update" that aired on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, as well as the primetime "Weekend Update Summer Edition" in 2017. Additionally, Jost wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film "Staten Island Summer," based on his days as a lifeguard. Jost graduated from Harvard University and is from Staten Island, N.Y.



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($75) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.