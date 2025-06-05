City Youth Theater/City Stage Company to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary with Gala & Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Youth Theater/City Stage Company will present its 5-Year Anniversary Gala & Cabaret Fundraiser, to be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the iconic Palace Theater in downtown Waterbury. Doors open at 6:00 PM for a red carpet-style celebration filled with music, community recognition, and youth talent.

This milestone evening will feature a high-energy cabaret performance by current students and alumni, delicious hors d'oeuvres, raffles, a custom drink menu, and inspiring award presentations honoring the individuals and partners who have contributed to the organization's growth and impact.

2025 Honorees Include:

Rep. Geraldo Reyes/First Congregational Church-Legacy Award

Christopher Santiago-CYT Hero Award

Nancy Sasso Janis-Arts Advocate Award

Scott Kealy - Community Arts Impact Award

Judah's Camp School of Music-Community Partner Award

The Labbe Family-Stage Strong Award

Millie Soto-Volunteer of the Year

Quinn Souillere - Senior Director Award

.... and more to be announced

"We started as a small ensemble of passionate youth performers," said Shelby Davis, executive director and founder. "Now, five years later, we've grown into a creative family that's touched hundreds of lives. This gala is not just a celebration of the past-it's a launch into an even brighter future."

Event Highlights:

Cabaret Performances

Step & Repeat Photo Opportunities

Signature Mocktails/Cocktails & Raffle Drawings

Community Impact Awards

Special Guests and Community Leaders

Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and additional information can be found at

? https://form.jotform.com/cyttheater/five-year-fundraiser-cyt - Sponsor

