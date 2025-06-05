 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

City Youth Theater/City Stage Company to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary with Gala & Cabaret

The event will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

By: Jun. 05, 2025
City Youth Theater/City Stage Company to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary with Gala & Cabaret Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

City Youth Theater/City Stage Company will present its 5-Year Anniversary Gala & Cabaret Fundraiser, to be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the iconic Palace Theater in downtown Waterbury. Doors open at 6:00 PM for a red carpet-style celebration filled with music, community recognition, and youth talent.

This milestone evening will feature a high-energy cabaret performance by current students and alumni, delicious hors d'oeuvres, raffles, a custom drink menu, and inspiring award presentations honoring the individuals and partners who have contributed to the organization's growth and impact.

2025 Honorees Include:

  • Rep. Geraldo Reyes/First Congregational Church-Legacy Award

  • Christopher Santiago-CYT Hero Award

  • Nancy Sasso Janis-Arts Advocate Award

  • Scott Kealy - Community Arts Impact Award

  • Judah's Camp School of Music-Community Partner Award

  • The Labbe Family-Stage Strong Award

  • Millie Soto-Volunteer of the Year

  • Quinn Souillere - Senior Director Award

  • .... and more to be announced

"We started as a small ensemble of passionate youth performers," said Shelby Davis, executive director and founder. "Now, five years later, we've grown into a creative family that's touched hundreds of lives. This gala is not just a celebration of the past-it's a launch into an even brighter future."

Event Highlights:

  • Cabaret Performances

  • Step & Repeat Photo Opportunities

  • Signature Mocktails/Cocktails & Raffle Drawings

  • Community Impact Awards

  • Special Guests and Community Leaders

Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and additional information can be found at

? https://form.jotform.com/cyttheater/five-year-fundraiser-cyt - Sponsor

Tickets: https://www.palacetheaterct.org/shows-and-events/community/cyt-5-year-gala



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos