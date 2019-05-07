Children's Dream Choir Auditions Announced For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The Warner Stage Company will hold auditions for the Children's Dream Choir in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm by appointment. The production is directed and choreographed by Meredith Porri with musical direction by Dan Porri. It will be presented at the Warner Theatre beginning July 27th for 5 performances.

We are seeking an ensemble of 40 (up to 50) children, age 7-13, for the Dream Choir in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. This ensemble of young performers pop in and out of the world and story of Joseph. They sing along and break the fourth wall of the musical. They are featured in: Prologue , Close Every Door To Me , and Pharaoh Story as well as being onstage for the entirety of the production.

All children will be expected to sing from the first two verses of Any Dream Will Do which will be sung as part of a small group. No child auditioning will have to sing alone if they do not wish to.

Auditioners without an appointment will be seen as time allows. Video auditions are accepted for those unable to attend on the scheduled dates.

Rehearsals will be held three nights per week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:00-10:00pm beginning Tuesday, May 28th. There will also be two rehearsals on Wednesday evenings May 29thand July 3rd - because of holiday conflicts.

Tech week rehearsals will be Sunday through Thursday, July 21 through July 25, 2019. We do ask that Friday, July 26, 2019 be held in case an additional tech week rehearsal is needed. The pickup rehearsal will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Please note: Audition appointment spaces are limited and filled on a first-come, first served basis.

Please have all conflicts for the rehearsal period available and note on your audition form. If you are unable to make the mandatory tech week rehearsals and/or midweek pickup rehearsal, we will be unable to cast you in this production.

The Warner Stage Company is a regional community theatre company and does not offer compensation or housing for performers.

AUDITIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Please visit www.warnertheatre.org/auditions and fill out the online appointment request form or send an email to auditions@warnertheatre.org to schedule your appointment. An audition confirmation e-mail will be sent with full details on what will be expected at your audition. Audition appointments requested on-line or by e-mail are preferred, but if you do not have access to e-mail call the Warner Theatre Audition Line at 860-489-7180 ext.151. Please be specific as to the date you would like to schedule your appointment. If you are unable to attend the scheduled auditions, please send your resume and headshot to swhouk@warnertheatre.org. If additional auditions are needed, you will be contacted.

PERFORMANCE DATES: Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 8:00pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:00pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 8:00pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00pm

REMEMBER: Casting is subjective and completely based on someone else's opinion. Sometimes casting decisions are based on looks, height, or how you look next to other cast members. You will not get cast in every role you want and sometimes you won't get cast at all. If you are not cast in this show, you should still celebrate the fact that you gave it your best shot and we hope to see you at future auditions!

This timeless retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph, a handsome young man who is his father's favorite child, is a musical theatre favorite, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's first musical. Written originally as a musical for a children's day school, it has become one of the most performed musicals of all time. Joseph is able to interpret dreams, and, as his father's favorite son, is the bearer of an amazing coat. These facts lead Joseph's eleven brothers to become insatiably jealous. Thus, they sell Joseph into slavery to some passing Ishmaelites. After refusing the advances of his owner's wife, Joseph is sent to jail. Once in jail, he quickly becomes popular due to his ability to interpret dreams. The Pharaoh soon hears of Joseph's ability and appoints him to the post of Number Two man in Egypt. Years later, Joseph's now starving brothers arrive in Egypt and ask Joseph, whom they don't recognize, for assistance. Joseph, in turn, gives his brothers a scare, but eventually grants them all they desire, reveals his identity, and reunites the family. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT contains some of theatre's funniest and most loved songs, such as Any Dream Will Do, One More Angel In Heaven, Those Canaan Day and Close Every Door. It's funny and endearing storytelling makes this show a wonderfully, enjoyable time for all ages.





