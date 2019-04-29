Cheney Hall Holds Auditions For MAMMA MIA!

Mamma Mia! Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 19th & Monday, May 20th at 7 pm. (Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, May 21st) at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road, Manchester. All roles are open. The show is directed and choreographed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Paul Feyer. Rehearsals begin in September.

Please prepare 16-32 bars of music in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Please bring sheet music. A capella singing and prerecorded tracks will not be allowed at the audition. Also, please come prepared to do a dance combination and perform cold readings from the script. Questions should be directed to auditions@cheneyhall.org.

THE STORY:

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN:

Sophie Sheridan (born and raised on the island)

Gender: Female, Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range bottom: F#3 to Vocal range top: E5

Donna Sheridan (Sophie's mother)

Gender: Female, Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range bottom: E3 to Vocal range top: A5

Sam Carmichael (might be Sophie's father)

Gender: Male, Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range bottom: D3 to Vocal range top: Ab4

Bill Austin (might be Sophie's father)

Gender: Male, Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range bottom: Bb2 to Vocal range top: F#4

Harry Bright (might be Sophie's father)

Gender: Male, Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range bottom: C#3 to Vocal range top: F#4

Sky (Sophie's fiancé)

Gender: Male, Age: 20 to 30

Vocal range bottom: Eb3 to Vocal range top: D5

Tanya (former Dynamo)

Gender: Female, Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range bottom: E3 to Vocal range top: E5

Rosie (former Dynamo)

Gender: Female, Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range bottom: E3 to Vocal range top: D5

Lisa (Sophie's friend)

Gender: Female, Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range bottom: G3 to Vocal range top: Db5

Ali (Sophie's friend)

Gender: Female, Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range bottom: G3 to Vocal range top: D5

Pepper (Barman at Taverna)

Gender: Male, Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range bottom: A4 to Vocal range top: F5

Eddie (helps Sky with Water-Sports)

Gender: Male, Age: 20 to 25

Chorus (Islanders, Wedding-Guests)

Gender: any





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You