Celebrate the Life of Val Vitalo at the Warner Theatre Atrium Next Month

Please join in celebration and honor of the life of Val Vitalo. A public reception will be held in the Warner Theatre's Atrium, Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 5 - 7 pm. Please RSVP by October 11 to Kayle at kcrowley@warnertheatre.org.

The Warner Theatre celebrates the life and contributions of Val Vitalo. Val was one of the four founders of our beloved Warner Stage Company, and performed in many plays, sharing her talent with the community. She was also key in the early development of the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education and her play "Through a Child's Eyes" was performed by students for more than ten years. Sharon Houk, Producing Artistic Director, remembers Val as "an extraordinary person - a passionate teacher, performer, director, author, and friend. She was instrumental in shaping the lives of so many people - young and young at heart. Her commitment to the arts was instrumental in the formation of the Warner Stage Company, Warner Center for Arts Education and KidsPlay Children's Museum. Her legacy lives on in all of us who had the great fortune to work (and play) with her."

Barry Hughson, former Executive Director of the Warner Theatre remembers Val's contributions to the creation and early success of the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education. "Val was a champion for children throughout her life and career. She believed in the importance of arts education with every fiber of her being. She was one of the most giving people I've ever known, and her work at the WTCAE helped thousands of children to find their voice through the arts. Val was my touchstone during those years, my partner, and my best friend. I will be forever grateful that we shared our Warner journey together."

Val served on the Board of Directors at the Warner Theatre for many years, Brian Mattiello, Warner Theatre Board President, remembers her as "one the most humanistic and gifted persons you could meet, Val gave in so many ways leaving a unique legacy of lives touched, and a community changed for the better. It was a life well lived and she will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."