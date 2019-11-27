Celebrate the Holidays at The Ridgefield Playhouse with Rockapella

Celebrate the holidays at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Rockapella returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with their holiday tour, singing a cappella versions of the holiday standards you know and love from "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" to a funky version of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!" As one of the progenitors of the astonishing full-band sound of "contemporary" a cappella that has taken the country by storm inspiring countless others, Rockapella shows every audience the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. Opening the show will be Weston High School's WesTones! Visit Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entree when tickets are presented! Media partner for this event is WEBE 108.

With buckets of catchy original pop songs, and complete contemporary revisions of sparkling Motown, pop, and soul classics, Rockapella has always been the one to watch. Often imitated - never duplicated, they're better than ever! "We make it rock and make it interesting," explains Scott Leonard, the group's chief songwriter, arranger, and an architect of their ever-evolving dynamic sound. Rockapella has become one of the world's most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. Since the early '90s when they first achieved national television fame on PBS's "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?" they've toured the globe and provided a funky powerful soundtrack to several generations of vocal music fans, while keeping it all fresh along the way. "There's nothing in the way between us and the audience; it's very human music," says Rockapella's human beatbox Jeff Thacher. "No instruments, no tracks, no mirrors...but never lame."

USA Today summed up their lasting appeal: "The best musical instrument of all is the human voice - if you've seen Rockapella you know that's the truth." The New York Times agrees, "Pure entertainment"!

The WesTones are Weston High School's a capella group that meets after school. Any student who loves singing and wants to be a part of the fun can join this group! They perform a variety of popular selections and student arrangements. The WesTones are very popular for school and community celebrations and can be heard at many of these events!

For tickets ($47) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





