Cast Set for NOISES OFF Coming to The Legacy Theatre

Noises Off will be coming to The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT. The show will run from September 18th through October 5th. The Legacy Theatre, currently celebrating its 5th Anniversary Season, has announced an all-star cast that will be familiar to many.

Legacy Executive Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen, commented, "Noises Off is one of the funniest shows we have ever produced. We are thrilled that this stellar cast and crew will get the opportunity to present this production in such an intimate setting as Legacy. The audience will feel like they are a part of the show!"

The cast will be led by acting favorites James Roday Rodriguez, Kurt Fuller, Allison Miller, Michael Trotter, and Jamie Gray Hyder.

James Roday Rodriguez starred in the hit TV series, Psych, which ran for 8 seasons on the USA Network. The show developed a very loyal fanbase which has led to three Psych movies since the series concluded. Roday Rodriguez also starred on the ABC-TV series A Million Little Things for 5 seasons.

Kurt Fuller, one of America's most highly regarded character actors, whose film credits include Wayne's World, Scary Movie and the recent TV reboot of Night Court, co-starred with Roday Rodriguez for 5 years in Psych. Most recently, he was a regular on the CBS series Evil for 5 years.

Allison Miller co-starred with Roday Rodriguez in A Million Little Things and has appeared in many films and TV shows. She is no stranger to comedic roles. Last season, she made her Legacy Theatre debut in "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors." Michael Trotter known for his recent stint on Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Right Stuff and numerous TV roles will join his wife, Jamie Gray Hyder in making their Legacy Theatre debuts. Jamie has appeared on many TV shows, including Law & Order: SVU, as well performing voice and action roles for the iconic video game series: Call of Duty.

Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

The remainder of the highly regarded cast includes: Emily Gardt, Jimmy Johansmeyer, Melanie Martyn, and Mariah Sage. Understudies will be Dan Frye, Thomas Mulaney, and Indiana Weaver.

The Creative Team, led by Baisden Knudsen as Director, also includes Martha Becker: Costume Designer, Rich Burkham: Master Carpenter, Jamie Burnett: Lighting Designer, Colleen Callhan: Prop Designer, T. Rick Jones: Production Stage Manager and Sound Designer, and Kim Zhou: Set Designer