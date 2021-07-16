Cast Announced For The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival's SNOW WHITE

SNOW WHITE by Greg Banks is the final Theatre for Young Audiences production of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival's inaugural season. The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival is currently taking place at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. SNOW WHITE will run from July 31 - August 22.

The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival will transport audiences into fantastical worlds of the unknown! After a year of isolation, come escape from your lives as you connect to the wonder and mysteries of Shakespeare, Sondheim, and fairytale.

Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit www.ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org.

This adaptation of SNOW WHITE is a fresh look at the timeless classic that features a beautiful princess, her evil queen, a huntsman, one magic mirror, and the legendary seven dwarfs - all brought to life by TWO ACTORS! A fairytale world is made before your very eyes with inspiring creativity and dynamic theatricality.

Moira O'Sullivan (Director) is a director and actor based in NYC. Most recently, she assistant directed "ALL IS CALM" for Playhouse on Park as well as two composed-for-Zoom operas with Hartford Opera Theatre (FORTUNE'S CHILDREN, CHANGING FORTUNES). In 2019, she directed "THE MON VALLEY MEDIUM" as part of The Emerging Artists Festival in NYC which then transferred to Carnegie Stage in Pittsburgh. She loves working in her hometown and has directed for Hartford Opera Theater's New in November Festival three times (A WOMB WITH A VIEW, THE LOATHLY LADY AND TRIANGLE). Other credits include: New Wave Theater Collective ROSEMARY and SHARP LINES; Playhouse on Park: INSOMNIACS. As an actor, she has been seen Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters and in regional theaters across New England as well as on TV as the voice of Play-Doh. Favorite shows include BILOXI BLUES, OLEANNA, and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY. She is also a proud teaching artist at The Hartt School's Summer Musical Theater Intensive. Check out her podcast "Back in Town" where she interviews artists about how their hometowns impacted their work today. BFA NYU Tisch, UCB Comedy Training. www.moiraosullivan.com

The cast includes Patrick Harvey (Dwarf 4) National Touring Company: Amos KEN LUDWIG'S TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS; Signature Theater: Artaud ARTAUD/ARTAUD, Pearl Theatre Company: Redillon u/s THE DINGDONG; Smith Street Stage: Puck A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM; Caliban THE TEMPEST; Feste TWELFTH NIGHT; Witch/Porter MACBETH; The Tank: Maurice OLD NAMES FOR WILDFLOWERS; Barn Arts Collective: Lo THREE SECONDS; Dixon Place: Lance FRED, and Resa Mishina (Snow White) Studio Theatre: Ruki Minami WHITE PEARL; The Wick Theatre: Connie A CHORUS LINE; Slow Burn Theatre Company: Cynthia PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT; Flat Rock Playhouse: Woodstock YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN; Duffy ANNIE; Ensemble THE MUSIC MAN; Interlakes Summer Theatre: Yvette/Ensemble MISS SAIGON. Additionally, Katrien Van Riel is the Musician for SNOW WHITE; credits include St. Michael's Playhouse: Morgan/Musician GODSPELL; The Tank: Emily Bronte/Music Director GLASS TOWN; Chamber Theatre Productions: Mathilda THE NECKLACE, Katrina THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW, Amelia Morris THE MONKEY'S PAW, Litzka THE LADY OR THE TIGER.

Playhouse on Park's lobby and patio will open one hour before each Theatre for Young Audiences production for food and pre-show entertainment. All productions will be held indoors. You can still pre-order meals to enjoy on the patio through Ani's Table, the Official Caterer of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival: https://anistable-shakespeare.square.site. Ani's Table will have a bar on-site along with some grab-and-go items. There will also be some vendors in order for patrons to shop, along with pre-show entertainment happening outdoors.

Tickets are $15 ($12 for Children, Seniors, Students, and Military), and you may purchase them via www.PlayhouseOnPark.org and www.ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at the Box Office at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.