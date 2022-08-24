Capital Classics Theatre Company's Shakespeare Book Club Returns in October

The Capital Classics Theatre Company explores the most (in)famous villains in Shakespeare's plays for the ninth season of its popular Shakespeare Book Club. All are welcome for this free, 8-month discussion series. These online events will be held on Zoom on the first Monday of each month from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., through its partnership with the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford, Connecticut.

"Don John said in Much Ado About Nothing, 'It must not be denied but I am a plain-dealing villain.' But some of Shakespeare's greatest villains do not make their intentions so clear," reflects Capital Classics Co-founder Geoffrey Sheehan. "I'm excited to focus on some of Shakespeare's greatest plays by investigating what motivates these classic evildoers and discussing their evil deeds."

Whether it's your first Shakespeare play, or you've been a fan your whole life, all are welcome to join this lively book club. Participants have been joining these online discussions from local Connecticut homes to as far away as Arizona and Canada. Discussions are free of charge and open to fans of all ages and experience levels. The Shakespeare Book Club is moderated by Geoffrey Sheehan, Capital Classics artistic associate and theatre professor at Housatonic Community College.

Be sure to email info@capitalclassics.org or bard@westhartfordlibrary.org to be added to the Shakespeare Book Club invite list. That way, you can get the monthly event details and the Zoom login information.

Learn more about the Shakespeare Book Club and the Capital Classics Theatre Company at www.CapitalClassics.org, and the Noah Webster Library at www.WestHartfordLibrary.org. You can also visit the Library's webpage for links to read the complete works of Shakespeare online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192895®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westhartfordlibrary.org%2Fprograms%2Flibrarygroups%2Fshakespeare-book-club%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.