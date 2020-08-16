BTC offers recreational and pre-professional dance training to dancers ages 3 to adult.

Ballet Theatre Company's fall semester begins September 14!

Ballet Theatre Company's (BTC) carefully constructed curriculum emphasizes strong technique, proper alignment, musicality and expression. Through a faculty of distinguished professionals, BTC's program focuses on developing its students' technique and artistry and is specifically designed to meet the needs of its students by developing the tools for success for any chosen future avenue of interest, both those seeking to pursue dance and those with other career aspirations.

BTC prides itself on offering a nurturing classroom environment with focused attention on proper alignment and technique. BTC's curriculum prepares students physically and mentally to embrace their next adventure in dance and beyond, cultivating discipline and friendships that will last a lifetime.

The health and safety of students, administrators, and faculty has and continues to be the highest priority and concern. Therefore, BTC has established protocols to resume in-studio training that allow for inclusion and access for all intermediate and advanced students (Ballet III - V). BTC has relied on guidance for reopening from the CDC, State of Connecticut, sources that have established protocols for opening dance studios during COVID-19, institutional knowledge and experience, and guidance from individuals who practice in the medical, legal, and educational professions.

To learn more about Classes & Class Schedule, Tuition, School Policies, In-Studio Protocols, Virtual Training Protocols, Faculty, and BTC's Academic Calendar, click here.

