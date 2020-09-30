BWW Blog: The Audition Guide for Dance

Take it all in and enjoy!

Whether your dance audition is online or in person this upcoming year, it is always important to be prepared. Here are some tips and tricks to get you through this stressful but exciting time in your life

Make a list

It is always important to stay organized. Make a list of all the dance programs you will be applying to and the requirements for each audition. This will help you to be prepared for the big day.

Reach out to the department head

If you feel nervous or unprepared for an audition it never hurts to reach out to the person in charge. People (especially dance teachers) like it when you ask questions. Reach out to someone and your questions will be answered.

Bring two pairs of everything

You never know if your tights have rip in them or you lost a ballet shoe. Be prepared and have two of everything. You do not want to be overwhelmed because you lost something before going to audition. Having two of everything will put your mind at ease.

Wear something to stand out

Whether that be a leotard or a bun flower it does not hurt to stand out a little. You do not want attention on yourself for dressing over the top so just make sure its tasteful. However, if there is a dress code you should dress accordingly.

Snacks and Sleep

You are not going to want to eat the day of your audition, but it is important that you do. You need that fuel in your body to dance the best you can.

SLEEP. Make sure you get enough rest the night before. Get into relaxation mode before your head hits the pillow and you will be ready to go for the next day.

Have fun

This is an exciting time in your life. You are auditioning for the dance programs of your dreams where you will be spending the next four years. Take it all in and enjoy. You won't get this time in your life back so it is important that you enjoy it now.

Related Articles